Jennifer Lawrence Redefined “Biker Chic” In A Leopard Fur Coat

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to make an impression, both in film and fashion. The actor stunned at the 2026 Golden Globes in a sheer floral gown from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, making naked fashion look like haute couture. But even when she’s just stepping out for everyday chores, her looks still catch attention.

On Jan. 13, Lawrence was spotted running errands in New York using a rather unexpected mode of transportation — riding a bicycle. But in true J.Law fashion, she used the moment to make a casual fashion statement, redefining what it means to look “biker chic” by using one of the top fashion trends of 2026: good ol’ fashioned leopard print.

J.Law’s Biker Chic Look

Cycling around the New York streets, Lawrence donned a leopard-print fur jacket with a tight-knit collar and a slightly cropped hem, which she completely buttoned up to keep herself warm.

She paired her outerwear with the ultimate day-out look, a pair of classic wide-leg jeans in light blue denim, which perfectly framed her black leather rounded-toe boots, courtesy of The Row.

Backgrid

She completed her look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses and a bike helmet that was strapped onto the back seat.

J.Law’s Love Of Leopard Print

Lawrence has proven herself to be a huge fan of leopard garb, with multiple pieces and accessories in her closet. Last October, she stepped out in La Ligne’s suede leopard-print Caro coat twice in three days, featuring a mid-length hem and leather accents.

For her first outing, she paired the coat with flowy black trousers, clogs from Blundstone, and a navy blue dad cap, adding a pop of color with a bold red scarf. The next time, she wore her trusty wide-leg jeans and a black crewneck, plus a pointy witch’s hat to match spooky season.

Backgrid T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Diamond / BACKGRID 1 / 3

In November, J.Law sported a circular leopard-print cap along with a pine green double-breasted trench coat and a pastel-striped scarf, proving that she’s not afraid to color-block or pattern-clash. In some cases, leopard may even be the neutral part of her ensemble.