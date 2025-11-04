Sometimes more is more. That’s why flamboyant trends like logomania, color blocking, and animal prints have had such a chokehold on the fashion industry. But when done right, less is more, and the smallest add-on can make the biggest impact. Jennifer Lawrence proved just that when she cosigned the subtlest accessory over the weekend.

J.Law’s Slip-Inspired Look

Lawrence has been on the press tour for Die My Love, her comedy thriller with Robert Pattinson. The duo is the crossover of millennials’ dreams. (After all, it’s Katniss Everdeen and Edward Cullen.) But more than the nostalgia the two constantly serve, it’s Lawrence’s ensembles that are doing the heavy lifting.

The Silver Linings Playbook star has always teetered on a more sophisticated, understated wardrobe. Her looks on this circuit thus far include boxy gray T-shirt dresses, LBDs, and preppy layers. On Saturday, Nov. 1, she leaned into a similarly minimalist vibe while out in New York with a lingerie-inspired twist.

Borrowing from the boudoir, Lawrence wore a midnight blue slip midi dress with lace details and tiny, electric pleats, her spaghetti straps haphazardly falling down her shoulders. To cover up the spicy look, she threw on a silken trench coat in a matching deep azure. Similar to her dress, she half-wore hers to show off her bare shoulders.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Subtle Accessory

To keep the look within her minimalist DNA, she skipped flashy add-ons. Instead, she went for nondescript items, including the tiniest black leather handbag and simple sandals with a stiletto heel.

As for her jewelry, the Hunger Games alum opted for a simple pair of drop earrings, a gold signet ring with a green gem, and the pièce de résistance: two anklets layered together. One was a tennis anklet, stacked with diamonds, while one looked like it had a tinier gold chain and sparkly elements.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Adorning one’s ankles have been a trending styling hack this year, thanks to the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Sydney Sweeney. Lawrence just cosigned the elegant trend, proving that the feet are the new prime real estate of style.

Her Defining ‘Do

Ever the millennial icon, she also rocked an exaggerated side part, aka the hairstyle that defines ‘80s and ‘90s kids. (Gen Z, on the contrary, defend the center part in beauty debates.)

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s the queen of a generation.