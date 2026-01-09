Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Gave Up Her Dog After Having Kids

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out on something that truly matters: her beloved dog Princess Pippi Longstocking. During a Q&A at New York’s 92nd Street Y to promote her new film Die My Love, the actor gave an update on her famous pup after years without a public sighting, confirming that she’s still alive but chose to rehome her.

“She's alive, she's with my parents,” Lawrence revealed, as seen in a viral video posted to Instagram. “She did not like New York. I lived on 1st and 67th just to be near the park for her.” Aside from Pippi not adjusting to her new abode, Lawrence’s son also experienced a scary incident with a different dog, which led her to create a dog-free environment at home.

“After I had a kid, dogs became so scary,” she explained. “My son's going up to it, and it's almost like I don't recognize dogs right now. I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son, and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever.”

While Lawrence has sadly lost her affinity for dogs, it’s allowed her to become a cat person. “I have a cat, and I feel like they're so misunderstood,” she said. “They are *ssholes and people who don't like that about cats aren’t getting that that is what is so funny.”

J-Law’s Parenting Journey

Pippi was spotted with Lawrence frequently in the mid-2010s, at one point even scolding a TMZ paparazzi for getting close to her, proving her maternal instincts. She welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, and revealed to Vogue months later that they had a son named Cy.

While Lawrence had concerns that she couldn’t possibly love another person as much as she loves her cat, that changed after welcoming Cy. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she told the outlet. “I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.”

Lawrence announced that she was pregnant with her second child in October 2024 and gave birth in early 2025. While she has yet to confirm the name and sex of her newborn, she was spotted wearing necklaces that read “Cy” and “Louie” in September, prompting speculation about her baby’s name.