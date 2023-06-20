Understatement incoming: Jennifer Lawrence is a red carpet darling. Whether she’s tripping on the red carpet, wearing comfy flip flops, or turning out a “quiet luxury” ensemble, the actress is always one to watch.

In fact, Lawrence has been extra buzzy as of late for the chic and streamlined ‘fits she’s been wearing to promote her film, No Hard Feelings. In fact, her tour style has made her the new face of the Sofia Richie-approved “quiet luxury” trend. In her most recent outing, however, Lawrence put a whole new spicy spin on her stealth wealth wardrobe.

While out in New York on Monday, Lawrence rocked a princess-meets-professional look, topped with a nondescript single-button blazer. The fitted jacket was extremely sophisticated — and it also served as the perfect contrast to the ultra-revealing garment underneath.

J.Law rocked a shimmering tulle jumpsuit that had a completely see-through top. And since she rocked the Giorgio Armani Privé number sans a bra, it gave the illusion that she was topless under the blazer. Unlike her skin-baring top, the wide-leg pants were completely opaque, but still covered in a smattering of crystals. In keeping with the pared-down vibe “quiet luxury” is known for, she merchandised with black sandals, gold earrings, and a pair of classic wayfarer sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A few days prior, Lawrence donned a similar ‘fit while promoting her film in Berlin. She stepped out in a blazer-style mini dress with nothing but a sheer turtleneck underneath. With massive, boxy shoulders, complemented by the cinched waist, the Givenchy blazer gave major ‘80s vibes. The all-black look was completed with simple diamond earrings and pointed slingback pumps.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ben Kriemann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So elegant.