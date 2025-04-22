If you already have big summer plans that include whisking off to an idyllic island, you better get your wardrobe in order. (If you don’t, what are you waiting for? Book that trip.) Vacations, or even day trips near any body of water, are considered fashion’s liminal space where everyone’s regular, everyday clothes are replaced by itty-bitty beachwear. Fortunately, summer 2025’s hottest swimsuit trends are fun, a bit flirty, and oh so flamboyant.

The sunny season is about showing skin, even when wearing one-piece suits. So leave your more conservative styles toward the back of your drawer because multiple body-flaunting cutouts are the way to go this year. Summer will also going hard on decadent textures like sparkly sequins, a spring bag fave, and luxe crochets, another spring go-to. Dua Lipa is a big fan of both and has modeled the styles on her many trips.

Even the more “basic” color palettes (e.g., light neutrals and blacks) are given the “naked” treatment with risqué accents or skin-matching pieces that give the illusion of being undressed. Ahead, you’ll find all of these and more trends that are sure to keep all eyes on you and your bikinis, monokinis, thongkinis, and everything in between.

Summer 2025 Swimsuit Trends

Bustle; Getty Images; MGM; SHEIN

Nothing feels more decadent or ostentatious than sequins by the beach. Are they practical? No. But are they eye-catching? 100% yes. Fortunately, almost all bathing suit styles can come sequined, so it solely depends on your choice silhouette and color preference.

Channel the embroidered look à la Dua Lipa or Elle Woods in her Legally Blonde Harvard application video in a matching triangle set covered in the iridescent paillettes. Or pull a Rita Ora in a handkerchief-style top and bikini bottoms. You can even take the look from day to night. Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, for example, featured a one-piece so sparkly, it was styled as a top with loose trousers.

Bustle; Getty Images; Instagram/Bella Hadid; J.Crew

If you’re a fan of the quiet luxury aesthetic, classic stripes may be more up your alley. At their most recent shows, the likes of Christian Dior and Ralph Lauren sent lined suits down their runways, so you know they’ll be on trend. Even the aesthetic’s biggest advocate, Sofia Richie, launched a striped one-piece suit in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Lean into the timeless ethos by choosing a one-piece, preferably in Breton stripes for that understated elegance. You can also go the retro route like Bella Hadid in a halter top and high-waist bottoms.

Bustle; Getty Images; Instagram/Jennifer Lopez; Myra Swim

Another offshoot of the stealth wealth trend comes in the form of sophisticated neutral pool ’fits. For a more posh vibe, consider whites as seen on the runways of Max Mara or on A-listers like Jennifer Lopez.

If you prefer to lean into a more “naked” look, aka Hollywood’s new dressing standard, a skimpy skin-matching look is sure to make other beachgoers do a double take. It’s simple, sure, but it’s stylishly understated.

Bustle; Getty Images; Instagram/Kylie Jenner; Swim by Di

A foolproof way to serve main character energy on the beach is by donning a one-piece suit with strategically placed cutouts. And no, this does not mean one measly, teeny slit, either — you’ll need several holes... or, at the very least, long, torso-length ones.

Need inspiration? Let Miu Miu and Kylie Jenner lead you to your holey-est resort look and flash cleavage, belly button, waist, back, or all of them at once. Pro tip: Wear these when you won’t be under the sun for too long. Unfortunately, patterned tans aren’t as chic.

Bustle; Getty Images; HBO Max; Aerie

Crochet-style swimsuits went viral the previous two summers, thanks in large part to Lipa and her whimsically risqué Hello Kitty set. For the third year in a row, the knitted style will be enjoying trending status with one slight update: floral appliqués not unlike Kate’s on Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Consider a set with tiny, yarn-made blossoms like Sydney Sweeney’s co-ords (both her top and bikini bottoms featured the 3D accents). When shopping the trend, a good rule of thumb is the bigger the flower, the bigger the statement. So for a truly knockout look, consider a set with a lone oversized bloom.

Bustle; Getty Images; Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion; Heavy Manners

Flowers may be scant IRL right now, but come summer, they’ll be blooming all over the chicest swimsuits beyond the standard knits. This trend can range from elegant black-and-white blossoms (like on the Michael Kors runway) to hazy, minuscule flowers more akin to cottagecore-esque, retro wallpapers. Go by way of your favorite color(s), bouquet mixes, or silhouettes because all blooms happen to look great on a bikini or plunging one-piece.

Bustle; Getty Images; Innamorata; SHEIN

There’s nothing drab about a black one-piece suit when they come with a permutation of spicy details. Think: cutouts, sheer mesh panels, cheeky high-cuts, and a deep, deep plunge. Take a cue from Emily Ratajkowski, who loves a daring, inky one-piece.

Bustle; Getty Images; Instagram/Kim Kardashian; Frankies Bikinis

Fashion’s commitment to animal prints (hello, mob wife aesthetic) is finally trickling down to swimwear. And when it comes to the beachside look, the more predatory the influence, the better.

Leopard-print bikinis have a huge fan base in the style community. Both Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, for example, designed and modeled slinky spotted sets for SKIMS and a Frankies Bikinis capsule collab collection, respectively. Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, championed a different feline in her tiger-striped set. Slithering snakes are also a great option, as seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway of LaQuan Smith. Since these patterns are striking enough, keep the silhouette simple in tiny string sets or one-piece suits.