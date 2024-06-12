[This post contains spoilers for Challengers.]

Wearing Loewe’s “I TOLD YA” T-shirt could mean one of several things: you like statement tees, you adore the Spanish brand, or you have a thing for throuple movies. If you’ve seen Zendaya’s sports film Challengers, you know that the T-shirt was practically a paid actor — or at least a stylish plot device. Tashi’s (Zendaya) humble shirt served as crucial evidence of an affair, especially after popping up on her ex-beau Patrick (Josh O’Connor) after a tryst.

While the buzzy movie turned audiences into instant fans, the shirt, too, has been amassing an A-list fanbase — Jennifer Lawrence included. Whether the actor intentionally channeled Luca Guadagnino’s film as a cinephile or just happened to like the comfy shirt is TBD. One thing, however, is clear: Even in the most basic of tees, Lawrence can elevate any look into “quiet luxury” status.

The OG Movie Moment

Under the costume direction of Jonathan Anderson, Loewe’s Creative Director, Tashi wore the shirt while lounging and sipping her green juice. Patrick wore it to taunt her and Art (Mike Faist).

Courtesy of Challengers

J.Law’s Elevated Statement Tee

Lawrence’s styling, however, was less relaxed — she looked polished. She wore the identical gray shirt in New York and tucked it into high-waist black trousers, immediately elevating the humble basic.

Even without a hint of glam, her accessories plunged her ’fit further into sophisticated territory. Lawrence wore black sandals and sunglasses. As a longtime Dior ambassador, she also slung the label’s Saddle Bag over her shoulder — a fashion girl favorite for over two decades.

Diamond / BACKGRID

More Celeb Love

The “I TOLD YA” shirt also caught the eye of other stars. In May, for example, Kaia Gerber wore the shirt with nothing but black sunglasses.

Instagram/kaiagerber

Meanwhile, the Challengers cast donned the shirt off-screen, too. Zendaya wore the shirt while in New York in April. Ever the fashion girl, she paired her oversized tee with black trousers, the “old money” trench coat, and mesh flats, the shoe of summer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just weeks prior, O’Connor also rocked the same “I TOLD YA” look. Instead of wearing the actual tee, however, which he did in the movie, her donned a white button-up inscribed with the same slogan.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the $330 shirt is currently out of stock in both gray and white. If you really want the slogan though, perhaps the sweatshirt version, which retails for $690, can tide you over.