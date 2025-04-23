As a longtime ambassador for Christian Dior, Jennifer Lawrence has amassed an enviable wardrobe over the years, which includes bold cutout dresses and Old Hollywood-style coats. When she’s not promoting one of her films, she tends to prioritize comfort and wearability above all.

However, that doesn’t mean that Lawrence ever sacrifices style. She still has a knack for turning her errands into an event, whether by embracing the naked shoe trend or wearing the Challengers shirt. On April 22, she managed to make two fashion statements at once, adding to her repertoire of barefoot footwear and letting her inner fangirl out.

J.Law’s Twilight Hat

For her latest outing, Lawrence stepped out in New York in the ultimate dad outfit: loose black trousers and a gray quarter-zip sweater. She popped her collar and left her sweater unzipped to show off her crisp white tee underneath.

Like all great dads, she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and a statement baseball cap, which may shock anyone who looks close enough to read it.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Lawrence’s hat sports the logo for the fourth Twilight movie, Breaking Dawn — Part 1. Given how she’s the lead of another teen movie franchise, The Hunger Games, this could be seen as a betrayal to loyal fans. But clearly, Katniss Everdeen is a Bella Swan stan. The most important question: Is she Team Edward or Team Jacob? (She might lean toward the vampire, since she and Robert Pattinson are starring in a new film together.)

J.Law’s Bold Naked Shoe

Somehow, the Twilight hat wasn’t even her most eye-catching accessory. J.Law completed her look by debuting yet another pair of her favorite naked shoes. This time, she chose a pair of red mesh sandals with palm tree embroidery, which displayed her matching red pedicure through the sheer fabric.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Last year, Lawrence wore similar mesh flats while running errands, this time a pearl-hued pair from The Row that might as well have been socks. She paired the effortless shoes with a classic white tank top, dark blue jeans from La Ligne, and a denim cap.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

If Lawrence’s wardrobe is any indication, naked shoes should become an essential summer staple.