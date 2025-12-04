At the 2012 Oscars, Angelina Jolie broke the internet (two years before the term entered the vernacular). And all she did was show a bit of leg.

Draped in Versace, the Maleficent star walked the awards show’s red carpet in a strapless velvet ball gown with a vertiginous thigh-high slit practically unheard of at the time. Predictably, as any fashion girl would, Jolie popped her leg out as she posed to better flaunt the risqué detail. The moment sent the internet into such a tizzy, her limb even landed its own Twitter account (@AngiesRightLeg).

Since then, fueled by The Jolie Effect, the slit has ascended higher and higher. In fact, it’s so common for slits to defy the laws of gravity, it’s hardly cause for pause on the carpet anymore — that is, unless you’re Jennifer Lawrence.

J.Law’s Leg-Baring ‘Fit

On Monday, Dec. 1, the Hunger Games alum attended the annual Gotham Film Awards and updated the classic skirt suit. The Dior ambassador turned to the brand (and Jonathan Anderson’s magic) for the event and wore a fitted, tailored jacket.

Instead of pairing it with a typical pencil skirt or a full midi, which is quintessentially Dior, Lawrence harkened to a “cheugy” trend from the 2010s that all but disappeared in recent years. Welcome, the return of the high-low hem.

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

The high-low was a millennial staple in the 2010s, alongside the likes of peplums, skinny jeans, and bodycon dresses, before Gen Zers branded them passé. The tide is turning in favor of millennial fashion, however, with an uptick in A-listers reintroducing them on red carpets. The asymmetrical skirt, in particular, already garnered a fanbase that includes Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Julia Fox. And for spicy dressing aficionados, Lawrence’s leg-baring take should be the blueprint.

Apart from its thigh-high cut, it also included a floor-length train, adding major drama to her strut, which she finished off with peep-toe stilettos.

Her Sleek Beauty

Ever the minimalist with her glam, Lawrence kept her hair sleek in a center part. (Unlike her skirt, that style is Gen Z-approved.) Her makeup was similarly simple, with barely there lipstick and the slightest hint of eyeshadow.