Over her illustrious, decades-long career, Jennifer Lopez has slipped in and out of countless aesthetics and trends. (She had an especially notable Y2K sartorial phase, tied to her “Jenny from the Block” days.) Her recent outing, however, is proof that the star is squarely in her “quiet luxury” era — and she’s never looked chicer.

Lopez has been channeling the elegant and extremely buzzy aesthetic favored by Sofia Richie and Jennifer Lawrence, gravitating towards neutral tones like whites, grays, and beiges. (In May, she rocked a three-piece beige ensemble to her Mother premiere, taking her all-neutral styling to red-carpet events.) On Wednesday, Lopez stepped out in understated hues, once again, and looked incredibly posh.

While in LA, Lopez rocked an oatmeal-hued button-down with a lone pocket. Keeping the look casual yet utterly polished, the “I’m Real” singer tucked the silky top into high-waist white trousers with a wide-leg fit, and paired it with summer-ready woven wedges.

The low-key ensemble didn’t stop her from reaching for glamorous accessories. She accented the look with ’70s-style, oversize sunnies and massive hoop earrings that peered out of her voluminous ‘do. The most luxe part of her ‘fit, however, was the white Hermès Birkin — i.e., the ultimate status symbol.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The epitome of elegance.