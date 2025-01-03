You’re not imagining it — seemingly all the A-list celebs are currently vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. Bella Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Heidi Klum are among the mountain town’s fans, hitting the slopes or at least dressing the part.

Jennifer Lopez has also been spotted at the snowy getaway. The “Get Right” singer celebrated Christmas with her family at the luxe destination, and over the week, has been photographed enjoying winter sports and roaming the hot spot.

As expected, the Unstoppable star packed the chicest après-ski wardrobe to go with the trip, practically turning each outing into a fashion moment. Thus far, she’s worn chunky patterned knit sweaters, furry boots, and oversized puffers, aka clothes to keep one warm. Her latest look, however, was a sharp turn from her wintry wardrobe. On Thursday, Jan. 2, Lopez tossed her layers and stripped to nothing but a bikini.

J.Lo’s Tiny Swim Set

While Aspen is mostly a spot various snow sports, some resorts also have heated pools, hot tubs, and saunas — places that would definitely necessitate packing a bikini. It’s unclear if a dip in a heated pool is the reason Lopez actually rocked a bikini in the frigid locale. But, since she’s J.Lo, she really doesn’t need to follow convention and can wear a bikini whenever and wherever she wants, especially if that set is oh-so stylish.

Her Mismatched Accessories

Lopez shared her swim look on Instagram and it was a hodgepodge of items. She wore a black bikini top with a cleavage-flaunting neckline and dainty gold hardware in the center. Her matching bottoms also featured the gilded detail on each side of her hip.

She paired the set with the fuzziest boots, like she was about to trek in snow. She also accessorized with a black cowboy hat, complete with a feather affixed on one side. Neither shoe nor headgear matched her resort-appropriate choice (or each other), but somehow, the ensemble just worked.

Her Après-Ski Style

The rest of her Colorado trip featured several cool-weather outfit hits. One look, worn on Dec. 27, featured a black turtleneck knit top with a white holiday pattern. She wore leggings with it à la the 2010s and tucked them into the same fuzzy footwear. She completed her look with a brown fur-trimmed inky puffer and shield sunglasses.

BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A day earlier, she went the cozy route again and wore a cream cardigan covered in a holiday-inspired pattern. She layered it over another off-white mock turtleneck piece, jeans, and her Y2K favorite: comfortable UGG shoes.

BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She started the new year in style.