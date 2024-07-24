Send Jennifer Lopez your birthday greetings — she just turned 55 today. If you’re into astrology, you know her D.O.B. explains a lot. Leos are confident, charismatic folks who love the limelight and Lopez is one of the brightest Hollywood stars of all time. Coincidence? I think not.

In fashion-speak, being a Leo means always embracing main character energy. While history proves she knows a thing or two about turning heads on a red carpet, Lopez also famously turns the most mundane outings into high-style moments. (Remember when she carried a $100K Birkin bag on a casual Sunday? Boss move.)

She pulled a similar style play on Tuesday, July 23. While enjoying downtime in the Hamptons, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer hopped on a bike in a glamorous ’fit that belongs more on a red carpet than a cycling excursion.

J.Lo’s Crop Top Co-Ords

While the average person bikes in athleisure or actual cycling gear, aka clothes one can freely sweat in, Lopez took dressing comfortably as a mere suggestion. Instead, she went the chic, glam route.

She wore a black-and-white matching set blanketed in flowers. Looking summer-appropriate, she wore a smocked crop top with small off-the-shoulder sleeves. Meanwhile, her high-waist skirt featured a smocked waistband before billowing into a breezy maxi.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Hurry, The ’Fit Is On Sale

Between the floral print and the smocking, the co-ords from Misa were a fun choice for summer, with a La Dolce Vita whiff. Even better? It’s on sale. The top and skirt are discounted for $157 and $221, respectively.

Her Controversial Accessory

Fisherman shoes, the strappy sandals with ankle straps, once dominated the ’80s and ’90s — until they were eventually sucked into fashion oblivion. The since-controversial shoe, however, has been making a comeback as seen on the feet of Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift.

Lopez is now the latest celeb to cosign the trend and hers had a summery, high-fashion take. She wore a pair in white and beige, sophisticated neutrals that are “quiet luxury”-coded. Designed by Dior, the pair featured espadrille-esque rope soles and could be yours for $1,350.

She further accessorized her ensemble with black sunglasses and large hoop earrings — more glam details you likely won’t see on your average biker.

Such a Leo.