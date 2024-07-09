Celebrity Style
Jennifer Lopez Took The “Cottagecore” Trend To A New Level
She can really pull anything off.
J.Lo decided to escape the heat this past holiday weekend by heading out east to the Hamptons. Like so many other celebrities and high-net worth individuals who spend their summers on Long Island, Lopez came ready to slow down and relax with good friends — and, naturally, wear a ton of amazing outfits in the process.
While taking a brief break from her fully-glammed red carpet style, Lopez channeled a different kind of aesthetic on this July 4th weekend: cottagecore, a movement that encourages a slow rural lifestyle, self-sufficiency, and traditional clothing. So when I saw the singer and a actress not only wearing a classic cottagecore outfit, but also picking flowers from a garden I knew she was all in.
J.Lo’s Hamptons Cottagecore Outfit
Lopez posed wearing a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren look for her weekend outdoors. She wore a striped, ruffle-trim, short sleeve blouse with little flowers paired with a pair of khaki wide-leg trousers.
For shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of casual dark brown leather flip flops, also by Ralph Lauren. She topped it off with a raffia style hat and a pair of classic Jennifer Fisher silver hoop earrings.
To take things up a notch — which one can only expect from the star — Lopez carried a $6,400 Christian Dior tote bag. The raffia tote, which paired perfectly with her hat, was hand embroidered with a cutout flower design. (It wouldn’t be a J.Lo look after all if it didn’t include a handbag with a four or five — or six — digit price tag.)
Jennifer’s Coastal Sweater Vibe
During Lopez’s holiday, she hit the brakes (literally) while riding a white Linus bike with a farmer’s basket in tow along with her vocal coach and friend Stevie Mackey. This time she wore a black knit sweater with the white Ralph Lauren logo front and center. Lopez matched her sweater to a pair of white trousers which looked so Hamptons-y as she posed on her little bicycle. She wore white tennis sneakers and the same hoops from a day earlier.
I don’t know about you, but I’m really into this coastal version of J.Lo. Here’s hoping we’ll see more of it in the months to come.