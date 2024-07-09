J.Lo decided to escape the heat this past holiday weekend by heading out east to the Hamptons. Like so many other celebrities and high-net worth individuals who spend their summers on Long Island, Lopez came ready to slow down and relax with good friends — and, naturally, wear a ton of amazing outfits in the process.

While taking a brief break from her fully-glammed red carpet style, Lopez channeled a different kind of aesthetic on this July 4th weekend: cottagecore, a movement that encourages a slow rural lifestyle, self-sufficiency, and traditional clothing. So when I saw the singer and a actress not only wearing a classic cottagecore outfit, but also picking flowers from a garden I knew she was all in.

J.Lo’s Hamptons Cottagecore Outfit

Lopez posed wearing a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren look for her weekend outdoors. She wore a striped, ruffle-trim, short sleeve blouse with little flowers paired with a pair of khaki wide-leg trousers.

For shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of casual dark brown leather flip flops, also by Ralph Lauren. She topped it off with a raffia style hat and a pair of classic Jennifer Fisher silver hoop earrings.

To take things up a notch — which one can only expect from the star — Lopez carried a $6,400 Christian Dior tote bag. The raffia tote, which paired perfectly with her hat, was hand embroidered with a cutout flower design. (It wouldn’t be a J.Lo look after all if it didn’t include a handbag with a four or five — or six — digit price tag.)

Jennifer’s Coastal Sweater Vibe

During Lopez’s holiday, she hit the brakes (literally) while riding a white Linus bike with a farmer’s basket in tow along with her vocal coach and friend Stevie Mackey. This time she wore a black knit sweater with the white Ralph Lauren logo front and center. Lopez matched her sweater to a pair of white trousers which looked so Hamptons-y as she posed on her little bicycle. She wore white tennis sneakers and the same hoops from a day earlier.

I don’t know about you, but I’m really into this coastal version of J.Lo. Here’s hoping we’ll see more of it in the months to come.