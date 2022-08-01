Jennifer Lopez Affleck is already back to work. For her first performance since her wedding to Ben Affleck two weeks ago, the singer went all out at the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF Gala 2022 in Capri with a “nocturnal neutral glam” beauty look that was absolutely gorgeous.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips is responsible for this ultra-chic look, writing in a press release that the look has hints of sublime smoke, diamond sparkle, and shimmering highlights. Using mainly Pat McGrath Labs products, Phillips mixed the shades Xtreme Nocturne, Astral Lilac Aura, and Skintense Glow from the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette with Xtreme Black and Astral Ghost Orchid from the Mothership III: Subversive Palette on the eyelid for that intense sparkle. She then lined Lopez’s eyes with the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black before curling the star’s eyelashes with Tweezerman’s ProLash Curler to give them maximum volume.

To accentuate Lopez’s high cheekbones, Phillips used Pat McGrath’s Divine Blush in Desert Orchid and Nude Venus. She then opted for a bare glossy lip, using the Lust Gloss in Blitz Gold and giving it definition by lining it with the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural.

Lopez’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton styled her hair in loose waves while her main nail artist Tom Bachick matched her nails to her bare glossy lip with a dark neutral almond-shaped nail in CND’s Field Fox nail polish.

There’s no better way to spend one’s marital bliss than a summer getaway to Europe. Lopez and Affleck have been spotted spending time in Paris prior to heading over to Capri for the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF Gala. Lopez’s wedding glow — and matching makeup — definitely made her sparkle that night.