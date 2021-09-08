It might not be the first Monday in May, but the Met Gala 2021 is upon us. Broken into two parts occurring in both September and next May, this year’s Costume Institute exhibit opening coincides with Fashion Week in New York City. Buckle up, it’s about to be a fashion-filled week from the runway to the red carpet.
And it’s a sure bet that 2000s fashion is going to be alive and well for this year’s fashion prom. After all, it’s the decade that has been infusing itself into the current fashion lexicon more than any other at the moment, so there’s no reason that the glamorous looks of the gala won’t also follow suit.
What’s more, this year’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, so designers will be looking toward patriotic, Americana-focused looks for the red carpet, and so many of those styles have 2000s influences.
Though this year might be particularly naughties-focused, that doesn’t mean that prior years didn’t have their fair share as well. From Jennifer Lopez’s halter gown to Hailey Bieber’s visible thong, the early aughts were certainly invited to the party in years prior. Ahead, find the best 2000s-inspired outfits at the Met Galas of all time, in preparation for this year’s September 13 fashion festivities.