It might not be the first Monday in May, but the Met Gala 2021 is upon us. Broken into two parts occurring in both September and next May, this year’s Costume Institute exhibit opening coincides with Fashion Week in New York City. Buckle up, it’s about to be a fashion-filled week from the runway to the red carpet.

And it’s a sure bet that 2000s fashion is going to be alive and well for this year’s fashion prom. After all, it’s the decade that has been infusing itself into the current fashion lexicon more than any other at the moment, so there’s no reason that the glamorous looks of the gala won’t also follow suit.

What’s more, this year’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, so designers will be looking toward patriotic, Americana-focused looks for the red carpet, and so many of those styles have 2000s influences.

Though this year might be particularly naughties-focused, that doesn’t mean that prior years didn’t have their fair share as well. From Jennifer Lopez’s halter gown to Hailey Bieber’s visible thong, the early aughts were certainly invited to the party in years prior. Ahead, find the best 2000s-inspired outfits at the Met Galas of all time, in preparation for this year’s September 13 fashion festivities.

Jennifer Lopez, 2011 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two trends that defined the 2000s were cut-outs and halter necklines and Jennifer Lopez merged them both brilliantly with her Gucci gown at the 2011 Met Gala.

Rihanna, 2014 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna took the baby tee look to the red carpet, making the casual 2000s off-duty trend a little bit more dressed up, but just as effortless. At the 2014 Met Gala, the artist chose a cropped long sleeve top and gathered maxi skirt from Stella McCartney that brought back visions from the early-aughts.

Beyoncé, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé chose a totally sheer embellished “naked dress” for the 2015 Met Gala: China, Through The Looking Glass. It was designed by Givenchy and continues on the popular trend of the 2000s of the barely-there, all-over sheer designs.

Bella Hadid, 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid went for the 2000s catsuit look when dressing for the 2017 Met Gala, choosing a knit unitard from Alexander Wang that had a down-to-there low back and sheer lace knit quality.

Zoe Kravitz, 2018 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2000s were all about showing a little bit of skin, be it a midriff, a shoulder, or a leg. Zoe Kravitz brought back the up-to-there slit with an asymmetrical black lace gown by Saint Laurent at the 2018 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The early aughts were all about boudoir-inspired structure, like a bustier top, form-fitting simplicity, and sparkle. At the 2018 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian brought all that and more in a gown from Versace, crafted of allover gold sequin.

Hailey Bieber, 2019 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the biggest 2000s throwbacks on the Met Gala red carpet came in 2019, when Hailey Bieber chose a light pink turtleneck gown designed by Alexander Wang. It boasted not only a totally open back but a built-in visible thong with an embellished “Wang” at its juncture.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In one of three looks that Lady Gaga debuted while making her way up the Metropolitan Museum stairs in 2019, she turned heads in a bright pink satin slip dress-style gown that existed in every chic woman’s closet throughout the 2000s.