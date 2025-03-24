Broadway is officially the hottest place to be. Just ask President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, Cynthia Nixon, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who were among the many A-listers who caught the premiere of Othello on Sunday, March 23, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City. One guest, however, completely stole the show — yes, even away from the stars of the William Shakespeare revival themselves, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. That guest was Jennifer Lopez and her bedazzled co-ords.

J.Lo’s High-Glam Ensemble

“Casual” isn’t in Lopez’s dictionary. Even in jeans while shopping at a flea market, she manages to elevate her outfits with rare bags that cost $100k. So best believe that she’d pull out all the glamorous stops for a star-studded night at the theater.

The Hustlers star delivered on the drama the moment she stepped out of her car. Initially, it looked like she was wearing your run-of-the-mill bedazzled LBD under her posh fur coat. The fuzzy topper — a leading winter trend and the epitome of luxury — featured oversized lapels and a semi-crop fit. The wardrobe combination was an expert play on textures, of course, especially if you factor in the metallic minaudière she was clutching.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The Trompe L’Oeil Touch

Her outfit turned even more heads when she took off her coat. Apparently, she wore co-ords underneath: a crop top with a mock neck and long sleeves on top paired with a high-waist maxi skirt with a quasi-serpentine silhouette. The crystals, however, were the highlight. Strategically embellished for a trompe l’oeil (aka optical illusion) effect, the sparklers bore a woman’s naked silhouette. The top mimicked breasts and nips, while the skirt mirrored the outline of a crotch and hips, with a belly button detail to boot. It’s a bedazzled, tongue-in-cheek take on Hollywood’s naked dressing.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed her look with equally sparkly jewelry including sculptural earrings, which popped against her sleek bun, and a massive ring.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

This look deserves a standing ovation.