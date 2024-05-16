Jennifer Lopez is in rehearsal mode. On May 15, the singer revealed that she is gearing up for her upcoming J.Lo Live summer tour, sharing rehearsal photos on Instagram. Just days earlier, she wore an extravagant butterfly dress with diamonds and pearls galore at the Met Gala, where she was one of the four co-chairs.

Now, she’s trading in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture for low-key outfits as she practices dance routines to her greatest hits. But even while keeping her wardrobe choices casual, she still found a subtle but fun way to liven up her off-duty looks using just her bra.

J.Lo’s Neon Bra

J.Lo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles between rehearsals, where she donned a luxe white tracksuit. Her sweatpants were appropriately oversized, and the matching one-shoulder, semi-sheer top allowed her neon green bra to peek through. And given that she kept things simple with minimal jewelry, the bra stood out as her biggest accessory.

Naturally, she completed her rehearsal outfit with white athletic sneakers, keeping her look almost monochrome.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Love of Lingerie

It should be no surprise that J.Lo used her bra as an accessory, given that she’s a model for Intimissimi. Ever since she teamed up with the brand in March 2023, her ad campaigns have elevated her luxe lingerie game.

For Intimissimi’s Valentine’s Day campaign, J.Lo smelled the roses (literally) in a seductive red bra with floral lace and matching sheer panties, which retail for a combined $84. It also includes a silk kimono that costs $179.

Jennifer Lopez in Intimissimi’s Valentine’s Day campaign. Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

A few months prior, she sported a rhinestone-embellished thong and garter belt from her limited-edition capsule collection with the brand. She wore them with a matching bra that featured removable rhinestone chains.

Jennifer Lopez wearing her “This Is Me... Now” collection for Intimissimi campaign. Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Don’t be fooled by the lingerie that she’s got, she’s still Jenny From the Block.