More and more fashion A-listers have been freeing the nipple in recent months; Kendall Jenner, Florence Pugh, and Dua Lipa, to name a few. Jennifer Lopez, however, took the look in a whole new direction.

On Jan. 29, the Shotgun Wedding star released a remix of her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough,” featuring Latto. At the same time, Lopez released an accompanying music video in which she wore one bra after another.

One, in particular, was particularly shocking. She donned a skin-colored bra made to look like bare breasts. Yes, you read that right.

J.Lo’s Nipple Bra

The bra in question featured a trompe l’oeil effect that mimicked the human form. The optical illusion piece looked like bare breasts and had three-dimensional nipples built into its construction. Kylie Jenner previously wore a similar optical illusion bikini — hers, however, didn’t have 3D nips.

Lopez paired the whimsical piece with glossy, latex high-waist pants, equipped with a massive navel cut-out.

More Bras, Right Ahead

That wasn’t the first, nor the last, undergarment Lopez wore in the short video. In one scene, she changed into a cherry red style that she paired with a half corset, tucked into a lace-front skirt.

In another scene, she donned a second cherry red bra — only this time, she wore it underneath a sheer red mini dress of the same color. She leaned into the “mob wife” aesthetic with a matching fur coat and diamond-encrusted cross earrings.

Later, she went on a fictional date in nothing but a gold sequin bikini top, gold sequin pants. Note: The subtle whale tail, courtesy of her matching bikini bottoms.

Last, but not least, she slipped into a black two-piece swimsuit. This style featured a simple triangle bra and string bikini bottoms with gold hardware.

She really "Can't Get Enough" of bras as shirts.