Jennifer Lopez isn’t letting anyone — or any rumor — dim her shine. Amidst separation reports about her marriage to Ben Affleck, J.Lo has been living large over the summer, throwing a Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons and attending Paris Couture Week in show-stopping looks. Like the chameleon she is, no matter what she’s going through, she will look fabulous.

Affleck’s birthday on Aug. 15 was no exception. Lopez took to Instagram to show off a stunning dress that embraced two naked trends at once, without sacrificing an ounce of her signature style. In the caption, she summed up her look with one powerful word: “Dior.”

J.Lo Shimmering Sheer Dress

Posting throwback photos from her July birthday dinner, the singer-actor donned a sheer Dior Haute Couture gown, which was dazzlingly shiny but still see-through enough to show off her bra and underwear.

The wrap-front dress featured gold sequined floral embellishments and a high slit that showed off her entire leg. Her look was tied together with a black ribbon belt.

This time, J.Lo didn’t opt for simple accessories, but amped up the glam factor. She carried a blinged-out Dior bucket bag covered in rhinestones, with the brand’s signature charms in gold. She also wore dazzling earrings and a matching bracelet. Her shoes, however, were more demure, with J.Lo opting for a pair of black strappy heels.

J.Lo’s Dior Summer

J.Lo is a Christian Dior loyalist, as evidenced when she attended the fashion house’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway show in June, and was one of the chicest people in the front row.

The star donned a taupe belted midi-dress from Dior with an off-shoulder asymmetrical neckline and pleated skirt. She draped a matching jacket with flowy sleeves over her shoulders, which formed a cape-like effect.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

J.Lo accessorized with black sunglasses and long-sleeved black leather gloves, adding some drama to the luxe look. Naturally, she also carried the brand’s iconic Lady Dior handbag in black leather, a favorite of other celebs like Rihanna, which retails for nearly $6,000. On the footwear front, she chose a pair of strappy gold stillettos, matching her bag’s hardware.

While everyone else is embracing Brat Summer, J.Lo is choosing to have a Dior Summer.