Jennifer Lopez will not rest on her fashion laurels, no matter how cold it gets. As she promotes her new movie Unstoppable, the star has rocked one luxurious but spicy ensemble after another, from bejeweled sheer dresses and tops to plunging blazers and knit shorts. It seems that her sartorial world tour isn’t ending anytime soon. Instead, she’s taking it to her kitchen.

On Dec. 8, J.Lo took to Instagram to share one of her most glamorous yet spiciest party looks to date — but only after the party was over. “MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack,” she captioned her slideshow, which included photos of her cooking in the luxe ensemble. Frankly, what can’t she do?

J.Lo’s Sparkly LBD

To make some midnight pasta, J.Lo donned a sparkly little black dress (LBD) with sequins all over and a large diamond-shaped cutout that exposed her cleavage. The dress featured a string-y halterneck that curved into the long fitted skirt, allowing for more cutouts at her sides.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

However, Lopez’s look wasn’t simply business in the back and a party in the front. As she showed off on Instagram, the dress also featured a backless frame, leading to a high leg slit behind her skirt. In true J.Lo fashion, her ensemble was risqué in multiple ways without sacrificing an ounce of glam.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

She completed her outfit with minimal accessories, including a simple black clutch, open-toe black pumps, diamond pendant earrings, and one diamond ring on her finger.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo’s Sheer Dress

Just a couple of nights prior, J.Lo wore yet another jaw-dropping gown to the IndieWire Honors ceremony, looking like an award statue herself. The star wore a long-sleeved mock neck gown made of shimmering crystals sewn onto sheer fabric, exposing her silver-colored bra and putting a dazzling twist on the naked dress trend.

Michael Buckner/IndieWire/Getty Images

She amped up the glam factor by adding some clashing metallics, pairing her silver gown with gold platform heels, and completing her look with small diamond earrings.

If this is J.Lo’s idea of revenge dressing amidst her divorce from Ben Affleck, she understood the assignment.