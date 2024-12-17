Jennifer Lopez’s love for naked dressing is just like her latest movie: unstoppable. Despite rocking a series of headline-making, see-through ensembles on her Unstoppable press circuit these past few weeks, she managed to make the now-ubiquitous barely there trend feel fresh every single outing. She’s gone glitzy in a crystal-encrusted look, ethereal in a flowy number, and edgy in leather, among others. Her latest, however, was her most interesting yet and fully flaunts her range.

J.Lo’s ’70s-Era Monochromatic Flair

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the Hustlers actor attended a Los Angeles screening of her new wrestling biopic, based on the life of athlete Anthony Robles; Lopez plays Robles’ mom, Judy. At the more casual event, she wore a monochromatic ensemble made out of pastel blue hues. She donned a pussy bow blouse that was utterly diaphanous. That, paired with a sturdier blazer with an exaggerated lapel, looked decidedly ’70s.

As for her bottoms, Lopez paired the combo with another textural add-on: denim. Like the rest of her ensemble’s 1970s inspo, her flared jeans also gave a nod to that decade. She completed the look with platform peep-toe heels (yes, those are officially back) and a bangs-forward updo.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Glitz & Glamour

Her other looks were also takes on the see-through look. For example, on Dec. 5, she attended the IndieWire Honors 2024 and received the Maverick Award for her performance in the film. Naturally, she looked every bit the winner in a glitzy crystal-encrusted gown. Lopez is more commonly associated with glamour, so this look was right up her style alley.

Michael Buckner/IndieWire/Getty Images

Frilly & Ethereal

From glam, J.Lo switched up her vibe to a more ethereal aesthetic. At a Los Angeles screening in November, Lopez wore a flowy cafe-hued number from Chloe. It featured a massive belly cutout and tiers of ruffles for even more movement with every step.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Dramatic Look

At the 2024 Oscars’ Governors Awards, Lopez brought the drama to the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad gown. The center front part of her dress was a sheer panel covered in dazzling ornate beading, while the sides were opaque, a stark contrast.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A Play On Textures

Lopez loves the sheer look even when she’s not on red carpets. She wore a see-through top covered in rhinestones that fully exposed her skin-matching bra. To give it a bit of a casual edge, she tucked it into an A-line leather skirt. Oh, and she also carried a $56K Birkin bag. NBD.

Backgrid

She’s the sheer champ.