For Jennifer Lopez, glamour is her default mode. Whether she’s filming a movie, gearing up to host the 2025 American Music Awards, or going out to dinner, the singer-actor usually adds a touch of luxury to her ’fit. From plunging suits to sheer intricate LBDs, J.Lo understands the assignment when it comes to glitz and glam.

On May 19, the star took a quick trip to New York to celebrate John Kander, who wrote the 1992 musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, of which she’s starring in an upcoming film adaptation. “Happy birthday to the legend that is John Kander,” she wrote on Instagram after his birthday party. “Honored to follow in the footsteps of the great Chita Rivera and be your Spider Woman.”

Naturally, she dressed for the occasion, wearing a plunging gown that would be a showstopper in any musical.

J.Lo’s Plunging Gown

For the soiree, J.Lo chose a glamorous look to celebrate a legendary composer. She donned a rosé-hued floor-length gown, featuring satin fabric and a plunging neckline.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In true J.Lo fashion, she added an Old Hollywood-inspired touch by topping her dress with a fuzzy baby pink fur coat, keeping it unclasped to show off her gown. She completed her look with a pair of matching pendant gem earrings and sheer peep-toe heels, adopting the naked shoes trend worn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence.

J.Lo’s New York Look

During her quick 36-hour trip to New York, J.Lo also stepped out for another dinner, which of course required a wardrobe change. She donned a sculptural all-white gown with long sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a turtleneck collar with bedazzled clasps.

The dress featured a one-sided peplum skirt that created a small leg slit and led to a sweeping dramatic train.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

J.Lo added even more glitz with her accessories, wearing silver open-toe platform heels with bedazzled straps and diamond-studded hoop earrings. She carried a sparkly rhinestone clutch to complete the look, ensuring there was no part of her outfit that didn’t include bling.