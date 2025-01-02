There’s an entire playlist of songs dedicated to New Year’s. Among the many, there’s the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” and, of course, “New Year’s Day” from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, while celebrating New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Lopez found another song that captures the day’s countdown ethos — and it just so happens to be her own.

In late 1999, J.Lo dropped “Waiting For Tonight,” a banger about being excited for nightfall. Though the lyrics were about her lover finally coming and being “here in [her] arms,” the song is the perfect NYE track, with the anticipation vibe channeling how everyone waits for (mid)night.

To ring in 2025, the pop diva fittingly played her own song and recreated the music video — in a supremely saucy look, no less.

J.Lo’s NYE Style

Social media netizens (and influencers) love recreating music videos, performances, and viral musical numbers, from Saturday Night Live skits to performances like the Beyoncé Bowl. They even go so far as to copy the dance moves, expressions, and sometimes, even outfits.

Stars are apparently just like us — J.Lo included. On Instagram, Lopez shared a video of her NYE shenanigans and, surprisingly, it involved her recreating her own MV. She is an icon, after all.

Captioning the post “Waiting For Tonight, 2025,” she danced with leafy greens while spotlights beaming in the background. To add to the drama, she even whipped her perfectly styled waves and adlibbed hairography.

Of course, her look was also a banger. Matching the foliage, she wore a skin-hugging shiny lime green number that featured a deep, cleavage-baring plunge. It was an eye-catching look perfect for the occasion.

The OG 1999 Scene

For those who’ll recall, the OG music video released more than 25 years ago, in September ‘99, showcasing the same elements. It featured green laser lights and a backdrop of lust foliage, like she filmed it in a rainforest.

Though the moves were somewhat similar, the outfit was definitely not. Back then, the Grammy nominee wore a slinky tank top in brown cropped above the navel, which she paired with booty shorts in the same chocolatey hue. The micro bottoms were her first foray into the pantless, exposed-undergarments style she embraces today.

A J.Lo “re-edition” to kick off the year? A welcome treat.