Jennifer Lopez is baring it all on her newest magazine cover.

In one of six cover stories celebrating Interview Magazine’s 55th anniversary, the singer and actor spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser about a range of buzzy topics, including her new movie Unstoppable, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and her highly-publicized divorce from Ben Affleck.

While Lopez spilled a lot of tea in the new interview, her accompanying cover shoot is what’s really catching every fashion lover’s eye.

J.Lo’s No-Pants Cover

Posing on the cover of Interview Magazine’s Fall 2024 issue, Lopez embraced the no-pants trend, wearing a leopard print jacket over some teeny-tiny, barely-there micro shorts, with a matching pair of Dior boots.

With her thigh and cleavage on full display, the “On the Floor” songstress accessorized her daring cover shoot look with Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello earrings and a dazzling Cartier ring.

More Pantsless Looks

Lopez took to Instagram in August to show off a stunning, sheer Dior Haute Couture dress that fully embraced the no-pants trend, with her bra and underwear left in plain sight under the see-through gown’s gold sequined detail.

Jennifer Lopez on Instagram. Instagram/@jlo

Lopez also made quite the impression at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show in January, where she rubbed shoulders with fellow A-list fashionistas Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week.

Strutting her stuff in the French capital, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker wore a custom-designed white Daniel Roseberry jacket. She styled the piece with a ribbed turtleneck and Schiaparelli’s signature twisty sculptural accents.

Again leaning into the pantsless trend, Lopez wore nothing but opaque tights in place of actual pants, which she elevated with an oversized cream belt around the waist.