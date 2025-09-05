Jennifer Lopez plays by her own style rules. Whether she’s incorporating naked fashion trends into her winter wardrobe or embracing a “more is more” mentality for her glitzy stage costumes, she often pays no mind to the changing of seasons. And she proves this once again with her latest look.

On Sept. 4, J.Lo attended the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, honoring Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant. Despite autumn fashion taking over, she decided to extend summer by wearing florals, and in true J.Lo fashion, she added some spicy elements to her look.

J.Lo’s Plunging Gown

Walking the red carpet, J.Lo wore a dreamy, vibrant gown from Roberto Cavalli, featuring a plunging neckline and a sheer skirt, which allowed her to show off her high-waisted white briefs underneath.

The dress featured red-and-blue floral designs that cascaded over pink and green pastel fabric, leading to a ruffled hem that draped the floor and obscured her footwear.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez paired her spring-coded dress with some edgy accessories, including diamond-studded gold cuff bracelets and a metal choker with a blue gem pendant. She carried a pastel pink box clutch with rhinestone edges, adding the perfect amount of glam to complete her look.

J.Lo’s Love Of Florals

J.Lo is known for her glitzy and glamorous wardrobe, and she even knows how to make florals look over-the-top. In January 2024, she attended Elie Saab’s Spring 2024 Haute Couture show in Paris, wearing an olive-hued gown with a plunging neckline that fell below her midriff, featuring metal floral appliqués and a pleated, floor-length skirt.

The true star of the show was J.Lo’s stunning lavender and olive green flower cape, made with hundreds of petals that formed a dramatic train as she walked the carpet.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with a matching ribbon bow in her hair, adding the perfect dainty touch to her extravagant look. Leave it to J.Lo to make a simple accessory feel luxurious.