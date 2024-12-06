Jennifer Lopez Gave The Naked Dress A Sparkling Update

Though it’s still early into awards season, Jennifer Lopez is already getting flowers for her role in the new sports biopic Unstoppable. At the IndieWire Honors 2024, held on Thursday, Dec. 5, she accepted the Maverick Award for her performance. While Hollywood is late to acknowledge her acting chops, the fashion industry knows she’s been a longtime style maverick.

Even before the turn of the millennium, Lopez has been rocking risqué trends decades ahead of their time, including chainmail crop tops and nip-baring gowns to prestigious awards shows. She practically started the naked dress trend with her infamous navel-plunging Versace showstopper. As one of the pioneers of naked dressing, she’s changing the game again — giving the look a sparkly makeover.

J.Lo’s Nearly-Blinding Number

The “On the Floor” songstress strutted into the Los Angeles-based event looking every bit the personification of her award. Like her undeniable star power, Lopez was nearly blinding in a fitted floor-length gown. Featuring a mock neckline and long sleeves, it was enveloped in shimmering crystals that glistened with every step.

Michael Buckner/IndieWire/Getty Images

Perhaps the most important feature of her dress was its sheer fabrication, which subtly exposed Lopez’s skin-matching underwear set. It’s an updated, glimmering take on the now-ubiquitous naked dress.

Rich Polk/IndieWire/Getty Images

To accessorize, Lopez slipped into metallic gold platform heels and matching jewelry with subtle diamonds.

Rich Polk/IndieWire/Getty Images

A Series Of Sparkly Stunners

Lopez has embraced the shimmery risqué style in recent months. As a Leo, the aesthetic tracks. Astrology girls know that dressing in accordance with one’s zodiac sign has become a massive styling hack. Given that Leos enjoy the spotlight, Lopez’s new era of sparkly naked numbers was practically written in the stars.

Last month, she rocked a series of dazzling ensembles with spicy, sheer twists. At the 2024 Oscars’ Governors Awards on Nov. 17, she wore a black Zuhair Murad gown with a see-through panel covered in sparkly beading down the front.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A week prior, she attended the Wicked premiere in a dazzling beaded number from the same designer. Though it wasn’t sheer by any means, it still featured skin-baring details including massive waist cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

She doesn’t reserve the look for formal events either. Early this week, she spiced up her dinner look in a see-through top covered in rhinestones. Toning down the glitz, she tucked it into an A-line leather midi and paired it with matching chocolate brown boots and a croc-skin bag.

Backgrid

Her style is unstoppable.