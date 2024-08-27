On The Bear, Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy typically outfits himself in aprons and chef’s uniforms while vying for his Michelin star. IRL, however, the actor’s most consistent wardrobe choice seems to be designer underwear — particularly, Calvin Kleins. At least, that’s according to his campaign for the brand (which, in the fashion world, is the equivalent of a Michelin nod).

The Emmy winner first made waves for the intimates label when he dropped a barely clothed, underwear-forward campaign in January. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, he starred in the brand’s materials once again to model the latest Fall 2024 wares. To no one’s surprise, White was decked out in nothing more than underwear.

Jeremy’s Boxers-Only Look

Photographed by Mert Alas, White posed atop a sofa chair draped in a white cloth. Stripping down to his underwear, the actor wore cotton boxer briefs featuring the famous logo-clad waistband. (For those so inclined, a set of five is currently discounted at $48.65, from $69.50.) He wasn’t totally naked, though. To complete his lounge-y look, he paired his gray undies with white socks that hit his calves.

Calvin Klein

More Barely Clad Photos, This Way

In other photos, White wore more of the brand’s Fall 2024 styles — both underwear and denim. In one pic, he lounged in a swimming pool while two dogs swam (and ran) around him. Instead of wearing swim trunks, however, he wore black boxer briefs with a white waistband.

Calvin Klein

White also rocked certain denim styles for that “classic Americana” look, per the brand. Giving major rockstar vibes, he rocked ’90s-inspired straight-cut jeans cinched with a belt. On top, he wore a black jacket around his arms and left it completely open.

Calvin Klein

For a denim-on-denim moment, he wore slim-fit jeans (also inspired by ‘90s-era silhouettes), paired with an unbuttoned jean vest.

Calvin Klein

In a press statement, White said, “Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.”

Long live this partnership.