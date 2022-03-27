Jessica Chastain Sparkles At The Oscars In A Gorgeous Gucci Gown

All eyes were on Jessica Chastain when she arrived on the 2022 Oscars red carpet Sunday.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star and producer looked absolutely stunning in a gold and purple ombre sequin Gucci gown with a ruffled bottom and deep cut neck.

It was initially unclear if Chastain, who is nominated in the Best Actress category for her turn as televangelist Tammy Faye, would walk the carpet at all. After the Academy announced it would not televise certain categories — including hair and makeup — and rather hand those awards out during a pre-show, Chastain announced that she might skip the carpet in order to make it inside in time to hear the winner.

Luckily for everyone, the star chose to walk — and she showed up in a very glamorous Old Hollywood look. Chastain paired the jaw-dropping Gucci ensemble with dangling diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet. Her hair and makeup were elegant and understated: She wore her red lengths in a high ponytail, which she paired with a pink lip and rose gold eye makeup that matched her gown perfectly.

Ahead, a closer look at Chastain’s gorgeous floor-length Gucci gown.