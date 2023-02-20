Jourdan Dunn Opted For The Ultimate Sheer Dress At The BAFTAs

It may be centred around the major stars winning awards, but the BAFTAs red carpet often gets the most buzz. 2023 was no different, with some of the biggest names in film, television, and fashion wearing an abundance of new and iconic designers. Florence Pugh wowed the crowd in a Nina Ricci dress designed by Harris Reed, Lily James wore a beautiful Tamara Ralph gown, and Michelle Yeoh was the epitome of class in a Dior suit. The fashion stylings continued well into the night when the stars ascended on the BAFTAs after-party hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. More celebrities attended this event alongside those at the ceremony, including British model and Riches star Jourdan Dunn.

Dunn wore three outfits during her time at the after-party, the third being the most sensational — a sheer mesh black dress designed by Nensi Dojaka. The delicate intricacies of the gown were a sight to behold, including a thin, multi-strap halter neck supporting a ruched-adorned bust cinched at the waist with thicker runs of fabric joined to the long, flowing dress.

The dress is part of Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which consists of sultry looks with sensual lingerie vibes, including sheer and matte fabrics that are “juxtaposed by more masculine tailoring.” Born in Albania, Dojaka established her label shortly after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2019. She has “quickly made a name for herself,” as the designer's website reads, “counting over 30 stockists globally and with an A-list fan base.”

And for the second look of the evening? An archive Prada black and gold two-piece that the model first wore on Miuccia’s Spring/Summer runway all the way back in 2009, accessorised with Tiffany & Co jewels, of course. The two-piece consists of a matching cropped shirt-style top with a figure hugging midi skirt which the model paired with a plunging black bralette and pointed black heels.

As for the premiere look, Dunn arrived at the after-party at Annabel’s (a private members club in London’s Mayfair) wearing a cascading, intricately detailed silver dress matched with accessorised heels. The column gown was accentuated by delicate chains running down her shoulders as the British model posed in front of a Blooming Haus floral display at the party entrance.