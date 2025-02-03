Charli XCX singing that Julia Fox is “everywhere” in her hit “360” wasn’t just an observation — it was a prophecy. Before the weekend, Fox’s reach included the fashion, literary, and entertainment industries. She regularly tops headlines during fashion week, she’s been on a book tour for her memoir, Down the Drain, and occasionally makes the rounds on late-night TV shows and movie premieres for her acting projects. However, as of Sunday, Feb. 2, Fox officially infiltrated a new sphere: the music scene.

Several style icons were expected to traipse down the 2025 Grammys red carpet. After all, music’s biggest stars are also fashion’s foremost tastemakers. Fox attending the Grammys, however, was a pleasant surprise. It was a crossover treat for style girls everywhere, especially since brought her usual risqué sensibilities to the event. Behold, her sheer thong-forward outfit.

Fox’s Sheer Dress

Fox was a guest of Charli herself. The hitmaker was slated to perform and commissioned her whole bratty gang to dance on stage with her. Among them were her muses Gabbriette, Richie Shazam, and Fox. (They all previously starred in Charli’s “360” music video, so dancing on the Grammys stage was but another chapter in the brat universe.) But before ever making a splash on stage, she first made an impact on the carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

She donned a bodycon dress with a micro mini hemline. The piece, however, was crafted in such a sheer mesh lace it looked exactly like stockings. To add to the hosiery look, it featured thick opaque bands that mimic a pantyhose’s waistbands. One was a strip around her chest, strategically covering her breasts, while the other sat around her waist. Through the length of the dress, a seam ran down the center, also like stockings.

It’s not the first time a “pantyhose dress” was worn in public. Bella Hadid made headlines in Cannes for a similar look last May. Whereas Hadid’s take was more glamorous and romantic, Fox’s ensemble was much, much edgier. Just look at the back.

Her Undies Left Little To The Imagine

Leaning into the Y2K-era exposed-thong look, Fox flaunted her itty-bitty black lingerie underneath her dress. Yes, she wore a thong, and yes, that’s her entire buttocks on display.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed the look with a leather bomber jacket, knee-high flat platform boots, and yellow rubber gloves.

She out-Julia-d herself.