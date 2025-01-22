Charli XCX fans familiar with her songs know that being “so Julia” is a top-tier compliment. The Brat hitmaker even explained her “360” Julia Fox reference to Variety, saying, “There was a time when Julia was everywhere. I don’t just literally mean out everywhere. She was sort of doing something different with fashion.”

That’s an understatement. As a fashion rebel, Fox almost exclusively wears controversial looks, styled in innovative, fresh, and oftentimes avant-garde ways. However, even the biggest style trailblazers tone it down in certain settings like prestigious red carpets or TV appearances. Not Fox, though.

As part of the Presence press tour, she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Instead of toning down the controversial outfit factor, she fully embraced her sartorial DNA and ditched pants.

Julia’s Tighty-Whities Look

When Fox walked on stage to greet Meyers, she looked like she was channeling athletic chic. The Down the Drain author wore a blue-and-cream halter top version of a collared T-shirt, similar to the styles pro golfers wear. To give it the high-fashion treatment, she threw on an oversized fur coat in wintry whites and wore the statement-making piece down her shoulders.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Upon closer inspection, one would notice she seemed to be missing a key clothing item: pants. This was confirmed in a backstage photo showing Fox chatting with Meyers in nothing but tighty-whities. Fox is, of course, no stranger to wearing the famed white briefs — she’s done so numerous times for fashion week, red carpet events, and random public outings. This was her first time, however, to debut the no-pants look on national television.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Peep Those Shoes

Leaning into the ice princess look, she channeled figure skaters with her shoes. Hitting mid-calf, the boots were a white lace-up pair, similar to those seen at skating rinks. Instead of a heel or a platform, Fox’s shoes were elevated by a blade-esque metal design, like she literally stepped off an ice rink and walked straight to the studio in her costume to do the interview.

Instagram/juliafox

She Wore Another Polarizing Trend

That same day, Fox changed her ‘fit; this time, going the cheugy route in a leather corset with a peplum — the flared waist style evocative of the 2010s. Hers, however, came with an avant-garde twist: Instead of the typical flounce, hers jutted out on the sides in horns.

She balanced out the all-black look with mostly nondescript items, including a pencil skirt, puffer jacket tights, and pointed pumps.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She out-Julia-ed herself.