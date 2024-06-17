Julia Fox commands a red carpet like none other, and though her boldness and charisma certainly add to her charm, this magnetism has everything to do with her choice of fashion.

Ever since she became a fixture on the scene, the Uncut Gems muse has continuously shown up wearing wild looks that get people talking. Whether its a campy outfit from an obscure, emerging brand or a high-fashion editorial look, when it comes to her personal style, Fox is quite the risk taker.

On Sunday night, she put her style sense on display at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in New York City. The Down The Drain author arrived at Kings Theatre wearing a ladylike look that featured a daring detail. It was quintessential Julia Fox.

Julia’s Cutout Dress

She wore a two-tone poplin dress with a strategically-placed belly button cut-out placed on her midsection. The free-flowing gown had an oversized, Peter Pan collar outlined with crystal embellishments. The black and white ensemble featured a V-shaped drop waist with a pleated ankle-length skirt.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox matched the romantic feel of the look by adding a pair of pointed-toe pumps with similarly sparkly embellishments. Save for the massive cut-out, the dress is pretty simple on its own, but even so she wore very few accessories. Fox only carried a silver beaded wristlet to match the studded opticals, perched on the top of her head.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Intergalactic Glam

Months ago, Fox traded in her natural brown locks for platinum-blonde hair. Further embracing her ice queen look, Fox wore sparkly, intergalactic makeup, which included a clear, glittering lip gloss and gray, smokey eyeshadow.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox is no stranger to a stand-out look. And this one is just the latest in a long line of memorable fashion moments.