Festivals are so back. Seemingly everyone attended the first weekend of this year’s Coachella, thanks to the likes of Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie (separately), and Charli XCX, among countless other performers. It wasn’t just the musical lineup that was diverse, extending across a slew of genres; even the fashion ran the gamut.

Though festival style used to be more homogenous (think: Vanessa Hudgens and her flower crown days), some of the biggest style stars chicly channeled wildly varied aesthetics for the 2025 event. Kendall Jenner, for example, went for a more romantic, milkmaid-style cottagecore number, while her sister Kylie could’ve been at a high-fashion party in a latex mini. Another out-there look that slayed? Julia Fox’s. The Uncut Gems star headed to the desert looking like she could be Dune’s Paul Atreides’ chic, long-lost cousin.

Julia’s Dystopian Desert Look

On Saturday, April 12, Fox attended the annual star-studded Revolve Festival, whose guest list only seems to be growing year on year. This leg, for example, drew the likes of Lisa, Cardi B, Cara Delevingne, Alex Consani, Emma Roberts, Becky G, and a whole lot more. While everyone typically shows out for the influencer fave party, as always, Fox’s ensemble was a standout.

Even in a series of layers, Fox’s look was utterly bare. She wore an ultra-sheer pantyhose catsuit in a coffee-hue (but more on that later) over the tiniest beige G-string. Over that, Fox rocked a strapless corset with the shorts version of chaps.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

A Booty-Baring Surprise

Assless chaps, aka regular chaps worn sans pants, have been gaining mainstream attention since Beyoncé announced Cowboy Carter in butt-flashing chaps. A wardrobe staple for cowboys, chaps provide extra leg protection while riding. While they’re typically worn over jeans, Bey’s daring styling has sparked a new posterior-flashing trend.

Over the weekend, Fox tweaked the style and made it more summer-friendly. Instead of ankle-length pants, the Down the Drain author wore a pair with a micro hem (see: shorts). Like her corset, they also featured lace-up corset details. And, yes, ICYWW, one turn revealed her entire bare butt.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Later that night, when she attended another, more intimate party, she got rid of her corset too and revealed that what she was wearing was essentially pantyhouse as a catsuit.

She completed the look with heeled knee-high boots (yes, in the desert) and a capelet-style leather jacket in a dark chocolate brown.

Cast her in a Dune remake, stat.