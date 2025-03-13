Julia Fox is a style disruptor; she constantly pushes the boundaries of fashion in every way. The Uncut Gems star frequently dons the most controversial trends and regularly makes powerful statements about women’s bodies in clothes (or out of them). Her most particular affinity? Upcycled (or upcycled-inspired) outfits.

Even before she started hosting OMG Fashun, the design competition anchored on sustainability, she’d been a fan of wearing outfits made entirely of other things. Thus far, she’s worn a co-ord set made out of watches strewn together and a skirt made entirely from boxer waistbands, among many others. Her latest spicy cutout ensemble marries her love for the repurposed style and Hollywood’s beloved naked dressing trend.

Julia’s Cutout Gown

On Wednesday, March 12, Fox attended the premiere of her latest film, Idiotka, at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. As is The Julia Fox Effect, she turned heads the moment she stepped onto the red carpet, thanks to her skin-baring little black dress.

While other LBDs can be drab, Fox’s was far from it. The strapless, floor-length number was rife with massive cutouts from her torso down to her legs. Though the slits initially look like they’re accented by big black ribbons, a closer look would reveal what they’re actually made out of: blazer sleeves.

Diego Donamaria/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Her dress was a totem pole of pairs of long blazer sleeves, sewn atop each other and tied around the front. It was so skin-baring, in fact, that her beige underwear was on full display.

She kept the accessories to a minimum, pairing the look with pointed-toe pumps.

Diego Donamaria/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Behold, Her Go-To Repurposed Aesthetic

Though Fox’s outings are practically a series of avant-garde looks that make headlines, her most ingenious ensembles are the repurposed ones. In August, for example, she wore a skirt made entirely out of boxer brief waistbands. If that wasn’t eye-catching enough, the Down the Drain author paired it with a buttery crop top with built-in metal nip piercings.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Months prior, she wore deconstructed sneakers turned into a lace-up bra and miniskirt combo by the sneaker upcycling brand HARAM.

Another unique material: watches. In 2023, Fox attended a New York Fashion Week event wearing a bandeau bra and micro miniskirt made entirely out of wrist timepieces. Her bag, meanwhile, was made from belt buckles.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Speaking of belts, she’s also worn not one, but several outfits made from the waist-cinchers, including an all-denim belt dress, an all-black leather belt dress, and a mixed belt bandeau bra and micro mini look.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Upcycling? Now that’s so Julia.