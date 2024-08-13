New York Fashion Week is right around the corner, which means a hurricane of style is about to blow everyone away. While exciting new trends and it girls crop up every season, there are a few reliable constants: runways will be scantily clad; front rows, star-studded, and, like clockwork, Julia Fox will emerge as the ultimate NYFW it girl.

She’s already begun her ascent up the style ranks, too, an entire month before NYFW officially starts. After months of keeping it low-key, the Down the Drain author started pre-gaming chic and headline-making outings. As usual, her latest look came with her signature blend of frisky ingenuity.

Julia’s Boxer Briefs Skirt

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Fox was spotted in New York in a look that proves why she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with, as she has the uncanny ability to transform any look into something unexpected. Exhibit A: her bottoms.

Daring to go where only a few do (hemline-wise), she paired her teeny crop top (more on that in a moment) with an ultra-low-rise maxi, an early aughts-era Fox favorite. At first glance, the skirt looked like your run-of-the-mill print-heavy patchwork-style number. Nothing she wears, however, is straightforward. The maxi was made entirely out of boxer briefs resembling a totem pole of waistbands.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Repurposing items is one of her main style plays. The OMG Fashun host is known for her love of ingenuity, sustainability, and all things weird. Thus far, she’s worn a bra made out of sneakers, a skirt made out of belts, and a whole co-ord set made out of watches. So a skirt made out of boxers? Everyone should’ve seen it coming.

ICYMI: Her (Faux) Nip Piercings

If you thought the low-rise waist and the crop were daring enough, that’s a touch too bland for Fox. Ever attuned to trends, she wore a top in a creamy butter yellow, the year’s color du jour. The sunny piece was a veryyy short, fitted top with a mock neck and long sleeves.

To maximize the shock factor, Fox’s top included a set of blink-and-you-miss-it accouterments: fake nip piercings.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with a boxy taupe jacket with the sleeves pulled up, pumps, and a black leather bag.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s baaack.