Spotted: Julia Fox being “so Julia” at Cultured Magazine’s Cult100 party in New York City. Just weeks after the 35-year-old model wore assless chaps to Revolve Festival during Coachella Weekend 1, she showed up to the glossy publication’s annual event at the Guggenheim Museum on Thursday, May 1, wearing granny panties with a booty-sized hole.

It appears an exposed butt crack is the No. 1 spring trend worthy of Fox’s continuous stamp of approval. The Uncut Gems actor not only arrived at the NYC party celebrating the Cult100 honorees in her current go-to style, but she took to the main stage as a DJ for the celebrities in attendance, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Walton Goggins, Bowen Yang, and Victoria Pedretti, playing songs from Addison Rae and Camila Cabello.

Julia’s Down-To-Basics Set

As guests predominantly wore cocktail attire, dresses, and suits, Fox took underdressing to new heights behind the turntables, with her matching white top and underwear. From far away, it appeared as though Fox forgot to finish getting dressed. However, the overall look was meticulously put together to vibe with her nonchalant, it-girl persona and came with stunning details like an overlaid satin bra with lace details.

Even the jagged edge cutout in the white panties perfectly framed Fox’s toned behind, and fit right into the underwear-as-outerwear trend that celebs like Kim Kardashian have been rocking lately. The full butt crack reveal was a step up from Zöe Kravitz’s look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, which featured a cheeky mesh-covered cutout.

Exposed butt cracks may not be what you’d want to see from your plumber, but Fox and Kravitz know how to do it in a stylish and fashion-forward way. A lot of that has to do with the styling, which Fox achieved thanks to some Betty Boop-esque forehead curls and bleached brows.

Julia Is The Queen Of An Exposed Booty

Fox knows what works for her, and it’s her glutes. The mother and muse has been showing off her assets a lot lately, like at Coachella with her sheer pantyhose, assless chaps, and thong look. Her barely there The Birth of Venus-inspired look at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party kept her cheeks covered up via a sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress.

Even at the 2025 Grammys, she wore a black pantyhose dress exposing her thong underneath. Basically, she’s the definition of “if you’ve got it, flaunt it.”