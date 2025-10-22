It’s in the DNA of fashion provocateurs to wear controversial trends; the more polarizing or out-there they are, the stronger the appeal. Julia Fox is one such provocateur. She almost exclusively dresses in divisive clothes, whether they’re “naked,” cheugy, or extremely unconventional. Even when she tries trends that aren’t particularly adventurous, she’s skilled at bibbidi-bobbidi-boo-ing them into something more avant-garde.

The real test of her style agility, however, is in its inverse. The Down the Drain author can take some of the most polarizing styles and make them utterly wearable. That’s exactly what she did on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when she wore not one, but two divisive trends together.

Julia’s Low-Rise Jeans

Fox made an appearance at the premiere after-party for Anniversary, a new thriller starring Zoey Deutch. Though Fox typically wears couture gowns or designer wares to her appointments, she kept it extremely low-key for the event. Her wardrobe choices included a navy blue polo shirt and low-rise jeans.

The midriff-forward waistline has been hotly debated for decades. Originally gaining notoriety in the early 2000s as a celeb go-to (see: Paris Hilton and Britney Spears’ early looks), the style made a comeback in recent years to lukewarm reception. Gen Zers embraced the style, while millennials are still suffering from Y2K PTSD. The fact that Fox chose the most polarizing denim style is very on brand for the daring dresser.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

...& Her Sneakerinas

Fox, “shirt,” and “jeans” don’t often go together in a sentence. So, to yassify her understated ensemble, she threw on a fur coat with an ironic accouterment. Affixed on it was a ribbon, typically worn by contest winners, which bore the word “LOSER.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

She further merchandised her look with a statement buckle belt and ballerina pink sneakerinas, fashion’s latest footwear crossbreed.