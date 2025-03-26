When it comes to her style, Julia Fox is typically futuristic. Thus far, she’s worn cyborg-inspired prints and intergalactic-coded numbers, among other avant-garde and kooky outfits. Her recent look, however, was a complete blast from the past. Behold, her time travel back to the 2010s and its pale pink lipstick era.

Julia’s Bold Pop Of Pink

Though Fox is, first and foremost, a fashion darling, she’s also a big beauty girl. In fact, she nabbed an endorsement deal with MAC Cosmetics in January, alongside the likes of Martha Stewart. Since then, she’s been experimenting even more with her beauty looks (yes, much more than the severe eyeliner she’s become famous for).

Exhibit A: When she kicked off the endorsement, she starred in the “I Only Wear MAC” campaign and stripped butt naked to match her skin-matching lipstick. Months later, on March 25, she rocked another shocking beauty look on Instagram. Her millennial fans immediately clocked the resemblance to a MAC (and wider beauty industry) trend from the 2010s: the uber pale pink lipstick shades and the severe charcoal eyeliner-and-shadow combo. She even paired the look with bleached eyebrows for her charcoal lids to really pop — a pro move.

She Expertly Matched It To Her Bra

If you, too, are a beauty-fashion girl mix, you’ve likely heard of the styling tip that entails matching one’s lipstick to either your clothes or accessories (typically bags or shoes). Some even go the more subtle route and coordinate their pucker’s hues to their nail polish.

Ever the style rebel, Fox took the beauty-matching idea and gave it an NSFW twist. Instead of matching her lips to her clothes, she complemented it to her bra instead, ditching apparel altogether. And her choice of undies was a see-through lace brassiere.

Instagram/juliafox

She completed her ensemble, if you can call it that, with ultra-low-rise bottoms pulled low on her hips. This, too, was a throwback style, albeit from a different decade: the early 2000s.