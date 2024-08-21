Before Julia Fox became the fashion star she is today, she was more known for her role in Uncut Gems back in 2019. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, she returned to her film roots and attended the New York screening of her Uncut Gems co-star’s latest project.

Fox may have shown up to support Adam Sandler and his eponymous comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You, but all eyes were on her when she walked the red carpet. And for good reason, too. Ever the provocateur, Fox wore a look that had underwear sewn on top, giving a whole new meaning to the now ubiquitous “exposed undies” trend.

Julia’s Faux Pink Panties ’Fit

Fox was an early adopter of the controversial style. She especially loved going the pantsless route to expose all sorts of undergarments imaginable. Thus far, she’s worn chainlink thongs, leather boxer briefs, and even jock straps, among other more common boudoir options.

Now that flaunting intimates has become so commonplace, Fox is upending the look entirely. Instead of undressing for glimpses of her lingerie, she’s overdressing; Fox is actually affixing underwear — fake or otherwise — on top of her outfits for a tongue-in-cheek, trompe l’oeil twist.

Last night, for example, she wore an all-black number that barely showed any skin. Her T-shirt was affixed with a faux black corset — replete with sheer lace panels, ruffly straps, and the quintessential lingerie bow.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Her outfit’s real standout, however, was the maxi skirt. It featured a baby pink lace thong stitched on top, strategically placed in the crotch area.

Manny Carabel/WireImage/Getty Images

S/O To Her Edgy & Coquette Accessories

Fox played with her merchandise add-ons. She matched her handbag to her faux panties with a baby pink option covered in tiny bows — a coquettecore choice. Meanwhile, she kept the rest of her ’fit edgy with a boxy blazer and chunky platform boots. Even her makeup was severe. She swiped her lids with harsh black shadow (her trademark beauty look).

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s A Trompe L’Oeil Undies Queen

It’s hardly Fox’s first romp in trompe l’oeil underwear. On Aug. 13, she went the futuristic route in a cyborg-inspired number. She paired her optical illusion T-shirt (one with a button-up and necktie) with robot-coded leggings. The metallic silver bottoms had a faux cyborg underwear print replete with droid-like buttons. It was “exposed undies” with a sci-fi twist.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Three days prior, she debuted a different optical illusion ’fit. She wore a yellow crop top with built-in nip piercings and a maxi skirt made entirely out of plaid boxer briefs.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

No one is having more fun with fashion than Fox.