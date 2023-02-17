Julia Fox Closed Out NYFW With Fire Red Hair & Matching Eyebrows

Just when you may have thought the copper hair frenzy has simmered down just a bit — fashion’s current fave (and arguably most daring) it-girl, Julia Fox, steps out in the streets of New York City with some fiery red strands to reignite 2022’s biggest trend. What’s more? Her pencil-thin brows were painted in the same eye-catching hue, with her lips and lids covered with pigments in the same color family for a major monochromatic look.

Among some other major names in the industry to try the trend on themselves include Kendall Jenner, Lily James, Halsey, Phoebe Dyvenor, and Gigi Hadid (to name just a few). Though it’s clear that Fox has taken the trend to new heights, committing to a matching eyebrow that gives an otherworldly, ethereal effect. Of her newly dyed vivid red hair hue, as well as the more lax ‘fit à la Willy Chavarria, Fox shares that it has been her “absolute favorite look this fashion week.”

Not only is the fashion world obsessed with Fox’s ability to go against the grain with just about every one of her looks — but the internet (namely TikTok) has quickly claimed the breakout icon as their relatable queen ...

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Most recently, she took to the buzzy app to share a very realistic peek at what it looks like to live in an apartment in the city, with shoe boxes in her kitchen and her son’s toys strewn about her floors.

Living true to the statement in her now-viral apartment tour that she believes in “maximum transparency,” Fox *also* shared on her Instagram that her new fire-red hair isn’t the work of a beloved celeb hair guru: “As for hair and make up…. I did it myself yeah 💅🏻”

Immediate stan.