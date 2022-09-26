Chilly fall weather has officially replaced hot summer days — but that doesn’t mean that the season’s most in-demand hair color is going away anytime soon.

Kendall Jenner, Lily James, Bella Hadid, Phoebe Dynevor, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, and countless more celebs have joined the copper hair club in recent months — and the latest A-lister to dye their strands a shade of soft sunset red that’s giving major PSL vibes? Singer, songwriter, and owner of two beauty brands about-face and af94: Halsey. And what’s more, the beauty chameleon has gone for the big chop (which they’re no stranger to, actually), and has been styling a low-key, tousled pixie haircut as of late.

A fan of changing up their look quite frequently, Halsey has pretty much experimented with just about every hair color, cut, and style. Yet when in doubt, it seems she often turns to a short, low-maintenance pixie cut that surely allows the new boy mom and total rockstar a certain freedom from extended periods of time sitting in the chairs of her go-to hair stylists. The creative brain behind the hairstyle for this particular occasion — the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas — was New York-based pro Anthony Perez.

As a multi-faceted artist, an outspoken advocate, and beyond, Halsey is truly unafraid to push boundaries and just go for it in every aspect. From epic glam looks that are all things bold, to iconic fashion moments that many may consider extremely hard to pull off — the one thing you can expect from the If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power singer is that her look is going to be wildly unexpected.