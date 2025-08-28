There are still two whole weeks before the official kickoff of New York Fashion Week, aka Julia Fox’s favorite stomping grounds, but she’s already serving looks — on set, that is.

Earlier this month, Variety announced that the Uncut Gems star is adding another notch to her IMDb credits, thanks to her latest role on CBS’s police procedural Elsbeth. Though it’s unclear how many episodes she’ll be part of, Fox is set to play Raquel Drabowski, a “Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC ‘Grief Influencer.’” While I can’t tell you what that is exactly, I can show you what that looks like.

Julia’s Ultra-Sheer Lace Dress

Anyone who’s ever attended a funeral knows there’s an unspoken dress code. The most basic rule is that black is the preferred color palette. And, similar to attending a wedding or going to the office, the second is that guests’ outfits have to err on the more conservative, respectful side, aka nothing too revealing.

Fox’s character, however, only ticked one of two boxes on set. While she did drape herself in all-black, she also wore a look that was so NSFW. She wore a long-sleeved maxi that hit just above her ankles. Sounds covered? Not quite.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The number, evoking dark romance, was utterly sheer and crafted in a decadent lace. Even with an extra layer of fabric around the torso, her matching lingerie was on full display — and so was her booty.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Completing her wardrobe choices were T-strap peep-toes and a white bowling bag with black touches.

Another Racy Onscreen Outfit

Fox’s character, apparently, is racy throughout. A few days prior, she was photographed on set in two more ensembles. One of which included an inky soccer jersey-inspired sweatshirt crafted in diaphanous mesh. For contrast, the item from Adidas was tucked into an ivory midi with a voluminous quasi-bubble shape. She merchandised the combo with a headscarf, a black belt with a statement buckle, pointed-toe mules, and the same carryall.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox’s character leaned into the same sheer ethos for her third ensemble, which featured leather pants and a flimsy gray turtleneck top — the only standout color against the all-black background. That, too, revealed a hint of a brassiere. As for her toppers, she wore a trench coat with a chiffon bottom, booties, and sunglasses.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s just as much of a fashion rebel onscreen as she is IRL.