If you think Julia Fox’s street style is unpredictable, you should see her magazine cover archives. On the front page of publications like Rollacoaster and The Cut, she is able to achieve her wildest sartorial dreams in as many (or as few) designer items as she pleases.

For her latest cover shoot with Cosmopolitan UK, Fox donned a plethora of sultry separates that mirror her adventurous everyday style, except this look is 10 times spicier (if you can imagine that).

No Shirt, No Problem

On Thursday evening, Fox broke the internet — a practice she’s all too familiar with — on Cosmo UK’s Winter 2023 issue, photographed by Marcus Cooper. The fashion muse posed topless, crouched down, using her monogrammed knees to cover her bare chest — a unique approach to going braless.

If Fox was wearing this look out and about, I bet she’d style it with a pair of leather pasties or a sheer tank. But for the photoshoot — and in the name of fashion — she didn’t wear anything at all.

Her Boots Were A Full Outfit

In lieu of an actual shirt, she upped the sartorial ante tenfold with the rest of her ensemble. The model matched her printed, semi-sheer tights to her opera-length gloves and threw on a grungy baseball cap. The unexpected detail added a masculine flare to her sultry ensemble.

Though all eyes were on Fox’s modelesque hunch, the star of the issue was undoubtedly her extravagant fur footwear. Fox wore a black pair of fuzzy, knee-high boots in dramatic black.

Adding a bit of glitz to the look, Fox accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a smoky eye — a pairing she frequently utilizes off camera.

The Look Was Classic Julia

Eye-catching footwear covered in fuzz has been a mainstay in Fox’s street style for a minute. In fact, during Paris Fashion Week last February, she was photographed wearing monster boots that spanned the length of her entire leg.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Both looks fit seamlessly into her signature, bold aesthetic.