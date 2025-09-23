New York Fashion Week had some great style moments, but the weeklong style extravaganza just wasn’t the same without Julia Fox, who decided to skip the season. What she deprived fashion girls of in street-style serves, however, she more than made up for in high-fashion magazine covers. At the beginning of NYFW, for example, the Uncut Gems star graced the cover of Us Weekly in an all-white number with a coquettecore bow accent.

Another magazine cover dropped earlier on Tuesday, Sept. 23, this time for Grazia’s 23rd issue titled “Call of the Wild.” And you better believe she leaned into her fashion vanguard persona.

Julia’s Near-Topless Look

On one cover, photographed by Tarek Mawad, Fox stood against a studio-looking backdrop with a motion blur effect. Despite the movement-esque feel of the image, her outfit still stood out. Eschewing a top or a brassiere, she wore nothing but a feather vest that put her torso on full display, including her décolletage, waist, and navel.

She paired the look with fitted black pants with a contrasting waistband and zipper closure panel. Unlike the nondescript inky fabric surrounding it, the crotch region was crafted in a white pleated material. Fox even rocked it unbuttoned, giving it the illusion of pointy ends.

Instead of a regular belt, the Down the Drain author cinched her bottoms with a slinky strap accented with a lone bow in the center. Fox completed the look with shoulder-dangling earrings, which hung visibly under her chic black bob with blunt bangs. Even her makeup matched the hair’s severe vibe. Just peep her dark, smoky eyeshadow. The entire look — from her “top” to her accessories — was from Dsquared2.

A Second Serpentine Cover

For a second cover, Fox leaned into the “Call of the Wild” cover title in a full Schiaparelli outfit. The top was a black-and-gold knitted cardigan that was fully open down the center, save for bow closures. It was crafted with a trompe l’oeil snake-scale effect, giving it the appearance of a serpent’s scales. She paired the look with matching pants in the same reptilian inspiration.

She switched her ’do from a sleek bob to an elongated updo that looked more like a pyramid.

Iconic.