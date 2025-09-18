Julia Fox wore her most cleavage-baring look yet to the 'Him' premiere.

Julia Fox is the MVP of every red carpet she walks. The actress’ style is anything but subtle — controversial ‘fits are her comfort zone. Whether she’s sporting a risqué look or the most divisive shoe of all time, Fox knows how to ensure that all eyes (and cameras) are on her.

On Sept. 17, Fox proved once again why she’s the reigning red carpet queen at the premiere of Him, a horror movie produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions. Fox plays an influencer married to a football player in the film. However, the actress’ outfit for the premiere was a far cry from typical WAG fashion. Instead, Fox showed off her cleavage in a vintage-inspired set with a spicy neckline.

Julia’s Risqué Corset

At the premiere, Fox went for a look that was completely her own, eschewing the sporty aesthetic of Victoria Beckham’s Y2K game day ‘fits and Taylor Swift’s Chiefs-themed looks.

The actress dressed in white and black polka dot two-piece set. The corset top featured a low neckline, putting the actress’ cleavage on display, while the matching peplum skirt sat low enough on her hips to reveal a hint of skin. The skirt was pulled up slightly to show off a flash of the white lacy slip underneath.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The drama did not stop there. Fox paired the look with an oversized polka dot hat, featuring baby pink and white feathers. She completed the look with knee-high black stockings and white heels with a rounded black toe.

Julia’s Sporty Style

Fox might have gone full polka dot for the premiere, but ahead of the release, she was embracing her new film’s football aesthetic. (She even went pantsless in a football jersey in August.) On Sept. 10, Fox kept the jock vibes going, dressing like a true WAG while out in Los Angeles.

Fox was photographed sporting a sexy take on a classically preppy look. She wore a white button-up top, layered under a button-up red V-neck bodysuit. It imitated the classic polo-over-cardigan ‘fit, but of course, Fox added some spice. She skipped the pants, opting for a pair of black fishnet tights instead.

The Uncut Gems star chose a limited-edition 2002 FIFA World cup purse from Céline, adding a splash of soccer to her ‘fit. A tan trench coat, which she draped over one arm, and pink ballet slippers rounded off the look.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox is proof that sports and fashion go hand-in-hand.