Celebrity Style
Julia Fox Confirms: Dianacore Is The Next Big Trend
The crossover you never saw coming.
Julia Fox’s eccentric style has been on full display in recent weeks, thanks to her stylish Down the Drain book tour. On Oct. 19, the model-turned-author stepped out on the streets of London to promote her recently released memoir.
She turned heads, once again — this time in a saucy look that paid homage to the people’s princess.
Her Tribute To Princess Diana
Dressed appropriately for her British touch-down, Fox wore a boned corset top with a portrait of Princess Diana on the front. The one-of-a-kind creation was handmade by Eve Corsets and released as part of the brand’s Monarchy art collection.
Fox completed her London look with white leather Paris Texas boots, a pleated, white lace Chopova Lowena skirt (shop it here for $1,140), and a leather shoulder bag from Mowalola that boasted the United Kingdom flag.
Fox’s latest has effectively proven that Diana-inspired attire isn’t going away anytime soon.
Dianacore Is On The Rise: “In recent months, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have both channeled Princess Diana’s sophisticated style in elevated, ’80-inspired ensembles. Though Julia Fox’s corseted take is a bit more literal, it’s clear the royal aesthetic has never been more relevant.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle's Senior Fashion Editor
A Little Commotion For The Bow
Sitting atop Fox’s red-tinged locks was a lengthy white bow — not too dissimilar to the Hocus Pocus-inspired hair ribbon worn by Sarah Jessica Parker a few weeks prior.
I sense an incoming hair trend...
A Professional Quick-Change
Later in the day, Fox switched up her outfit for a more work-appropriate iteration. She covered the Diana corset with a blazer from Tanner Fletcher and swapped her Union Jack purse for a white handbag made to look like a singular pearl.
One outfit, two totally different looks.