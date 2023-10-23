Julia Fox’s eccentric style has been on full display in recent weeks, thanks to her stylish Down the Drain book tour. On Oct. 19, the model-turned-author stepped out on the streets of London to promote her recently released memoir.

She turned heads, once again — this time in a saucy look that paid homage to the people’s princess.

Her Tribute To Princess Diana

Dressed appropriately for her British touch-down, Fox wore a boned corset top with a portrait of Princess Diana on the front. The one-of-a-kind creation was handmade by Eve Corsets and released as part of the brand’s Monarchy art collection.

Fox completed her London look with white leather Paris Texas boots, a pleated, white lace Chopova Lowena skirt (shop it here for $1,140), and a leather shoulder bag from Mowalola that boasted the United Kingdom flag.

Fox’s latest has effectively proven that Diana-inspired attire isn’t going away anytime soon.

Dianacore Is On The Rise: “In recent months, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have both channeled Princess Diana’s sophisticated style in elevated, ’80-inspired ensembles. Though Julia Fox’s corseted take is a bit more literal, it’s clear the royal aesthetic has never been more relevant.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle's Senior Fashion Editor

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A Little Commotion For The Bow

Sitting atop Fox’s red-tinged locks was a lengthy white bow — not too dissimilar to the Hocus Pocus-inspired hair ribbon worn by Sarah Jessica Parker a few weeks prior.

I sense an incoming hair trend...

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A Professional Quick-Change

Later in the day, Fox switched up her outfit for a more work-appropriate iteration. She covered the Diana corset with a blazer from Tanner Fletcher and swapped her Union Jack purse for a white handbag made to look like a singular pearl.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One outfit, two totally different looks.