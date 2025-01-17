Julia Fox is the queen of controversial looks. No one else in fashion takes bigger, more divisive risks. Remember when she wore a skirt with butt cutouts and a horse tail? Or when she made a statement in graphic undies with a print of a sewn-shut labia? Shock factor is practically a necessity when she steps outside. Unsurprisingly, her most recent look also included a polarizing piece — but not for the typical risqué reasons she’s become known for.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Down the Drain author attended the New York premiere of her new horror film, Presence. Though she has a new movie family (Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan included), her outfit at the premiere recalled a different co-star from another project: Adam Sandler.

The two famously worked together on Uncut Gems in 2019 and have remained friends since. (She even attended the NYC premiere of his movie in April.) So it makes sense that she took a page straight out of his style playbook in a kooky floral print shirt that screamed dadcore.

Julia’s Dadcore Look

Seeing Fox’s ensemble on the black carpet, presumably to match the film’s supernatural premise, no one would guess she was attending a horror movie premiere. Her statement piece, after all, was utterly loud. Her collared shirt was practically rainbow-hued. Sizeable turquoise, orange, pink, and lilac flowers bloomed on the button-down’s yellow base. The Hawaiian-inspired top, aka Sandler’s fave, was more befitting a tropical locale or your dad’s closet.

Ever the style icon, she leaned completely into the dadcore aesthetic and made it look cool. She paired the shirt with a white tank that subtly peeked underneath and tucked it into loose pinstripe trousers. She topped it off with a boxy tuxedo-style coat that fell to her knees.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Embracing the aesthetic, she wore polished dark brown loafers, aka dad’s “Sunday best.” She gave it a fashion-girl touch with chunky platforms, and topped it off with a gold dog tag-looking necklace, another fave of middle-aged men.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Her New Micro Bob

The event also marked her new micro bob’s red carpet debut. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, she gave herself a DIY haircut. In the video, posted on TikTok, she relatably shared her cutter’s remorse with the caption, “immediately regretted it.”