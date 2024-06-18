Kate Hudson has been busy. Just last month, the actor and entrepreneur officially made her foray into music, dropping her first-ever studio album, Glorious. And now, amid what appears to be a family vacation, she’s taking the time to make appearances.

Hudson’s trip to Venice included a birthday and Father’s Day celebration for her partner, Danny Fujikawa, and a boat ride with her kids. On June 11, she took a break from the family fun to attend Max Mara’s resort 2025 show — but took her son, Ryder Robinson, with her to the event. Talk about a casual night out with your mom.

The Almost Famous actor is something of a fashion sweetheart, so it was hardly surprising that she sat front-row at Max Mara, or that she donned an extremely stylish black dress for the occasion.

Kate’s Chic Black Dress

Hudson wore a long-sleeved black maxi dress by Max Mara for the brand’s Venetian show. It featured a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit, which showed off the singer’s legs. A thin black belt pulled the look together, adding a touch a structure to the dress’s loose-fitting cut, while a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a thin, delicate strap lengthened Hudson’s silhouette.

The actor paired her all-black look with turquoise cloud statement earrings from Elisabeth Bell Jewelry. Hudson’s hair was styled behind her ears, giving the earrings more prominence. The turquoise also went well with her other pop of color: a bold red lip.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The Fashionable Front Row

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actor looked proud as she posed next to her son in the front row at the exclusive fashion show. Robinson coordinated with his mom’s look, wearing a white-and-black checkered button down, black pants, and a pair of black Birkenstock clogs with white socks. If he inherited anything from his famous mother, it’s definitely her sense of style.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

As for her Hudson’s other seat mates, she watched the show (which took place at the Piazza San Marco) sitting alongside fellow actresses Brie Larson and Yara Shahidi.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

