Kate Middleton Channeled Quiet Luxury With A $3.7K Bag & $125 Earrings

After spending much of 2024 out of the spotlight, Kate Middleton’s 2025 is off to a great start. On Jan. 14, the Princess of Wales confirmed she is officially in remission after undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer diagnosis. The announcement came with a visit to London’s Royal Marsden Hospital, the same facility the mother-of-three received her treatment.

This being her first solo engagement in months, all eyes were on the royal during the outing. But if her classically chic monochromatic ensemble was any indication, Middleton was more than ready to make her return to the spotlight.

Kate’s Quiet Luxury ‘Fit

Despite being a royal, Kate Middleton prefers her luxury on the quiet side — when she’s not wearing Queen Elizabeth’s jewels, that is.

For her first engagement of the year, the 43-year-old arrived to the hospital in a $1,700 double-breasted floor-length wool coat adorned with a sangria-hued tartan pattern courtesy of Blazé Milano.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Underneath the outer coat, she sported a burgundy cashmere turtleneck sweater from Kiltane and a Edeline Lee pleated A-line maxi skirt to match. Middleton completed the look with sheer tights and brown suede Pinpoint Pumps from Russell & Bromley.

Altogether, the clothing items accrued a price of $2,795.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Small Bag, Big Price

The Princess of Wales paired the outfit with a merlot-tinted handbag from Asprey. The top-handled purse, called the Morgan Small Handbag, boasts a soft grain leather exterior, kid suede interior, and features an Asprey-branded lock closure made of palladium finish hardware on the front flapover.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The bag may be small, but it comes at a mighty price — $3,700 to be exact.

Her Earrings Are Affordable

Though the rest of her ensemble isn’t exactly budget-friendly, her earrings certainly are. During the visit, Middleton wore a pair of mixed metal hoops from Missoma’s collaboration with stylist Lucy Williams. Made with 18k recycled gold plated vermeil and recycled sterling silver, the subtle statement earrings currently retail for $125.

To finish off the look, Middleton noticeably swapped her engagement ring for a wedding band from London-based jeweler, Watrski, stacked atop another from Cartier.