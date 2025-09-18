This Leopard Saint Laurent Bag Hits All The Right Spots

Every few years, an animal print is hoisted to fashion superstardom. While the industry is embracing all sorts of beastly patterns — from zebras to snakes — in one maximalist cocktail, no creature reigns quite like the leopard.

The feline’s rise in fashion began toward the end of 2023, when the “mob wife” aesthetic was born out of quiet luxury fatigue. (Mob wives, as we learned from The Sopranos, love their leopard prints.) And it’s only grown more popular since. Designers like Versace, Anna Sui, Roberto Cavalli, and more sent models covered in the cat’s speckles down their Fall/Winter 2025 runways, keeping catwalks spotted like the seasons before.

Dip your toe — or rather, your arm — into the trend by carrying a leopard-print It bag. The Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Mini in pony hair leather ($3,300) will do just the trick. After the OG version was launched in 2023, the smaller style dropped in March of the following year, featuring the same flap closure but with crossbody flexibility. A quick fan favorite, it’s recently been imagined in leopard print.

The bag will make you pop even with the most basic ensemble (a T-shirt and jeans), of course, but if you want to show off your maximalist proclivities, consider pairing it with a second spotted piece, like a coat. That’s something Samantha Jones from Sex and the City would do. And we all know she was the head-turner of the show.

If a crossbody doesn’t quite tickle your bag fancy, the cat’s spots have painted several bag styles this season, including a tote, an east-west option, or even a belted one. Or, if you have a predilection for another catty print, the cheetah or the jaguar are equally chic options.