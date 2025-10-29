It’s officially Scorpio season, and Katy Perry has every reason to celebrate. On Oct. 25, the pop star took a quick break from her Lifetimes tour to celebrate her 41st birthday in Paris, France — and to hard-launch her long-rumored relationship with former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was Perry’s date for her birthday festivities — a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris — and the night marked their first official public appearance as a couple. Romance rumors about Perry and Trudeau have been following the duo since July when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal, about a month after Perry’s breakup with then-fiancé Orlando Bloom. Now, it seems like the couple is ready to take things to the next level. On Oct. 25, Perry embraced all the romance of the city of love, wearing a backless red gown on her birthday date.

Katy’s Backless Birthday Dress

After her Paris show on Oct. 24, Perry started celebrating her birthday a little early, blowing out the candles on her b-day cake backstage. The revelry did not stop there. In an Oct. 28 Instagram post, Perry shared a peek at the rest of her birthday celebration at Crazy Horse Paris.

For her 41st birthday, the singer wore a floor-length red gown to the cabaret show. The bodycon dress had a knee-high slit and an open back, which scooped down to the base of Perry’s spine and featured a dainty tie at her waist. She paired the dress with black mesh pumps.

For glam, Perry pulled back her hair in a slicked-back bun to show off her silver teardrop-shaped earrings.

A Scorpio Season Slay

Perry has been gearing up for her birthday — Scorpio season, specifically — for weeks now. On Oct. 23, the “Woman’s World” singer shared a clip from a recent performance, where she prefaced “Dark Horse” with a timely reminder: “I’m a Scorpio, b*tch! And Scorpio season is coming!”

Prior to that, on Oct. 13, she shared another post anticipating the start of her new era, wearing a necklace inspired by the scorpion. The lariat necklace was made of overlapping silver pieces, mirroring the appearance of a scorpion’s stinger. Perry paired the statement piece with a black tube top, slacks, and heeled sandals. The sleek and simple look allowed her jewelry to be the star of the show.

Leave it to Perry to kick Scorpio season off with major fireworks.